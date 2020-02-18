AFS' Carnival Fun Night set for March 13

AFS Chapter Coordinator Eunice Clouse of Forest City, and her crew: Karen Monson, Tami McInroy and Beth Clouse, are excited that it’s almost time for Carnival Fun Night.
The fundraiser is scheduled for March 13.
“Tickets remain at four for $1,” said Clouse, “allowing our carnival to be affordable to all families.”
The AFT Fun Night Carnival proceeds go toward hosting foreign exchange students through an international program where students come to the United States and students from the states go abroad.
The carnival will be held in the Forest City High School Gym /Caferteria and start at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.
Four Foreign Exchange students will be hosted in local homes. Aime Fernadez-Flunes of Argentina will be staying with the Aaron Reginger family, Gioria Carpinelli from Italy will be staying with the Murray Anderson family of Forest City, Basia (Barbara) Kobisz from Poland will stay with the Jeremy Hanna family of Forest City, and Benedict Hutter of Switzerland will be staying with the Lee Monroy family.
The students that are to go abroad will be selected at a later date after the fundraiser.
People will enjoy over 50 games, a food court that will offer a variety of fun foods: cotton candy, walking tacos, hot dogs, and root beer floats.
“If you haven’t been to our annual carnival fun night in a while please come out and enjoy our food court and games and how it’s grown over the years,” Clouse said.
Families can enjoy activities such as face painting, a cake walk, balloon creations. Fun games such as the one where a person throws ping pong balls into specific souvenir cups or mugs, and win the cup that it fell into.
“In the past everybody in town shows up,” said Clouse, from toddlers to grown-ups. Parents can sit and easily keep an eye on their kids, from nearby so everyone can have fun.”
AFS Carnival Fun Night takes around 150 volunteers if not more to put the event. People are encouraged to volunteer their time for this community event for assist in planning and or helping with games and food.
“We encourage people to volunteer,” said Clouse, “ and look forward to receiving monetary donations to be used for purchasing prizes and donations of ‘once hugged stuffed animals’ for the plush zoo.”
Other donated items welcomed are mugs/souvenir cups for the crystal booth to use in a ping pong game. Families are encouraged to bring baked cakes to be donated for the cake walk, and books for toddler to middle school age children.
“Everybody is a winner!” said Clouse. “Karen and I will be available at Carnival Fun Night to answer questions, and encourage families to host international students and local students to study abroad.
AFS is a non–profit organization that has been around since 1965 and has hosted 78 Forest City students abroad.
Applications for students that are interested in studying abroad are due soon and families should contact Eunice Clouse at 641-585-4155 or Karen Munson at 641-585- 2420 or Tammy McInroy at 641-585-2324.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.