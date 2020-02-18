AFS' Carnival Fun Night set for March 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If you haven’t been to our annual carnival fun night in a while please come out and enjoy our food court and games and how it’s grown over the years,” Clouse said.

Families can enjoy activities such as face painting, a cake walk, balloon creations. Fun games such as the one where a person throws ping pong balls into specific souvenir cups or mugs, and win the cup that it fell into.

“In the past everybody in town shows up,” said Clouse, from toddlers to grown-ups. Parents can sit and easily keep an eye on their kids, from nearby so everyone can have fun.”

AFS Carnival Fun Night takes around 150 volunteers if not more to put the event. People are encouraged to volunteer their time for this community event for assist in planning and or helping with games and food.

“We encourage people to volunteer,” said Clouse, “ and look forward to receiving monetary donations to be used for purchasing prizes and donations of ‘once hugged stuffed animals’ for the plush zoo.”

Other donated items welcomed are mugs/souvenir cups for the crystal booth to use in a ping pong game. Families are encouraged to bring baked cakes to be donated for the cake walk, and books for toddler to middle school age children.