Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Treats

Abels Financial, 133 E J St., Forest City, is an official drop-off site for Halloween candy to support the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Treats program.

This program collects extra Halloween candy and ships it to deployed service members around the world for a sweet treat from home. “Angel” volunteers from the organization will also distribute candy to veteran patients in V.A. Hospitals across the country.

Once Halloween wraps up (or even before), drop off your extra candy to their location at 133 E J St., Forest City, IA 50436. They will make certain the candy gets to Soldiers’ Angels to help support their vision: May No Soldier Go Unloved.

Although this gesture may seem small, it is a wonderful to remind our men and women in the Armed Forces, as well as veterans of all eras, we are thankful for the services and sacrifices they have provided for our country and our families.

