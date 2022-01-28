22 Miles in 2022 fun run(s) for COTA in Honor of Local Young Adult

A virtual 22 miles in 2022 fun run for COTA for Team Caidyn, will be held for COTA in honor of Caidyn Kruse, a Forest City-area young adult who needs a Kidney transplant. The event is planned to start February 2, 2022. 22-year-old Caidyn Kruse is listed for a Kidney transplant at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funds are being raised for COTA in honor of Caidyn Kruse to assist with transplant-related expenses. A common New Year’s resolution is for a healthy lifestyle. The intent of the fun run is for participants to complete 22 miles in 22 days or less while helping to raise money for COTA for Team Caidyn, a local 22-year-old in need of a kidney. The cost of the event is $22 which will get the participant a “22 Miles in 2022 for COTA for Team Caidyn” T-shirt or Medal. A person can choose both prizes for an additional $5. Work on keeping that New Year’s Resolution, staying healthy and support a good cause. One of our goals is to get a virtual participant from all 50 states, so we encourage you to challenge your friends and relatives in other states to complete the 22 miles. “The family and friends of Caidyn want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our virtual fun run in an effort to help give Caidyn a second chance at life,” said Event Chair Linda Putney. “100% of the profits from the fun run for COTA will assist with transplant-related expenses.” Caidyn was diagnosed with VACTERLS at a very young age, and is now in need of a Kidney transplant. Local volunteers are raising an estimated $40,000 for COTA in honor of Team Caidyn to assist with transplant-related expenses throughout her lifetime. For more information about the 22 miles in 2022 virtual fun run for COTA for Team Caidyn, or other fundraising and volunteer opportunities, please contact Linda Putney at elputney4uni@gmail.com. Caidyn’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana. COTA is dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA’s services are completely free of charge, and 100% of funds generated by COTA community fundraising campaigns are available for transplant-related expenses