13th Winnebago County resident dies from COVID-19, cases spiking

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Winnebago County, bringing the total number of people who've died from the virus to 13.

And the state Department of Public Health is reporting a second outbreak at a long-term care facility, the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

The home reported on its website on Sept. 14 that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, 12 additional residents and five staff members tested positive. None have recovered yet, according to the IDPH.

All residents and staff have been tested and are continuing to be monitored, according to the nursing home's website.

Winnebago is one of five counties in the state with two or more outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The other four are Polk, Black Hawk, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties.

Good Samaritan in Forest City reported an outbreak of 51 cases between residents and staff in late August, 39 have recovered, according to the IDPH.

Winnebago County is experiencing an overall surge in positive test results as well, according to the state data. On Sept. 11, 19 people reported positive test results, according to the IDPH, a one-day record for the county.