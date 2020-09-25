13th Winnebago County resident dies from COVID-19, cases spiking

COVID-19 has claimed another life in Winnebago County, bringing the total number of people who've died from the virus to 13.
And the state Department of Public Health is reporting a second outbreak at a long-term care facility, the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.
The home reported on its website on Sept. 14 that a resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, 12 additional residents and five staff members tested positive. None have recovered yet, according to the IDPH.
All residents and staff have been tested and are continuing to be monitored, according to the nursing home's website.
Winnebago is one of five counties in the state with two or more outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The other four are Polk, Black Hawk, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties.
Good Samaritan in Forest City reported an outbreak of 51 cases between residents and staff in late August, 39 have recovered, according to the IDPH.
Winnebago County is experiencing an overall surge in positive test results as well, according to the state data. On Sept. 11, 19 people reported positive test results, according to the IDPH, a one-day record for the county.
As of Sept. 24, the rolling 14-day total of positive cases was 94 and the percentage was 9.8 percent, compared to 11 percent statewide. Nearly 3,000 Winnebago residents have been tested, and 288 received positive results.
Winnebago County Public Health Clinical Manager Allison Rice said the spike is attributable mostly to the Timely Mission Nursing Home outbreak, but also to the start of school at Waldorf University and at area districts.
On its website, Waldorf noted that its status level was "orange," or that "transmission levels have further depleted or exhausted institutional resources." Testing results at the school as of Sept. 23 were 63 positive, with 24 recovered in 43 in isolation, according to the site. Under orange status, the school's mitigation efforts may including scaling back in-person courses and events including athletics and performing arts; modifying campus office accessibility, restricting access to residence halls and changing dining options.
"In the schools, we're seeing [positive test results] pretty evenly distributed across the county," Rice said.
On Thursday afternoon, the Forest City School District canceled the high school football team's next two games.
"The Forest City CSD Football program has notified West Marshall and Iowa Falls-Alden that our Varsity team will be unable to play on Friday, September 25, and Friday, October 2, due to COVID-19 testing and contract tracing," Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said in a statement sent out to district families.
Rice said Winnebago County Public Health is continuing to do contact tracing on anyone who tests positive, but the data is clear that community spread is happening in the county.
There's nothing new to be said about combating it.
"We just continue to recommend the obvious," she said. "Follow all the same mitigation strategies: social distancing, wash your hands, wear a mask.
And if you're sick, stay home.
"Everybody assumes it's just a cold," Rice said, "but you don't know that until COVID is ruled out."
