New wind turbine project in Winnebago, Worth counties brings concerns

Helgeson brought forth a study that had 67 interviewees in a study on why some families living near turbines contemplate leaving their homes and 19 of the interviewees had left their homes while 21 were contemplating doing so.

Over the course of the study, 36 of the participants had left their homes intermittently over the day or night to alleviate their health effects, Helgeson said.

Some counties in Iowa have taken some steps to prevent these, such as a moratorium on wind turbine development in Madison and Hardin counties and a cap on the number of turbines in Darren County, according to Helgeson.

Helgeson said the turbines currently being proposed in the Worthwhile Wind Energy Center project are 600 feet tall, but that could not be confirmed with Invenergy as the project is still in its development phase.

Supervisor Chairman Bill Jensvold cautioned Helgeson, saying Invenergy has all kinds of studies and information that debunks all the information Helgeson presented and says the opposite.

“So now we’ve got to sit here and decide which ones are true,” he said.