New hotel opens in Forest City

A new hotel is on the block in Forest City and open and ready for customers.
The Cobblestone Hotel will have its grand opening celebration Tuesday, Aug. 18 after nearly 10 months of construction.
For the past seven years, Forest City has been working to bring in a new hotel chain, and five years ago, the Cobblestone Hotel chose to build in Forest City.
Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu said the City and Economic Development had both agreed “we need a franchise because we want a hotel that is held to standards by people other than us.”
After a market study that showed the city can support a mid-sized hotel, such as the Cobblestone Hotel, Bilyeu said the hotel franchise and the city seemed a perfect fit.
“We were looking for a mid-cost hotel, and Cobblestone has a good reputation in the Midwest and plus they like markets like ours,” she said. “They’re looking for more rural locations, more mid-size communities, small to mid-size, and if you look at where the other Cobblestones are, we’re quite similar.”
The groundbreaking ceremony for the hotel was held in October, and the developers were hoping to have the hotel completed and ready for business this summer, in time for the Country Thunder music festival.
Now the hotel is complete and has been open for business for about a week now, with more than 12 guests having stayed there already, according to the hotel’s general manager, Nicole Peterson.
“It’s been going pretty good,” Peterson said. “Easy. My staff, they’re learning and picking it up. Some of them have had hotel experience, and some of them it’s brand new for them.”
The two-story hotel has 47 rooms, each with a flat screen TV, cable, coffee, tea and free wifi, and a few of them are extended-stay rooms, complete with kitchenettes; there are also two wheelchair-accessible rooms on the first floor.
The first floor also has a fitness center, a business center and onsite laundry for the hotel guests.
Though some amenities in the original design had to get tossed, such as the pool, the hotel continues to provide new, upper-class amenities, according to Peterson.
“I think people are going to have to come and visit and stay with us and just find out what we’re all about, and I think once they come and stay they’re going to definitely want to come back,” she said.
The hotel is on U.S. Highway 69, right across from the A&W and next to Borderline Pizza and Taco Jerry’s.
By adding 47 more hotel rooms, nestled by five restaurants, in the city with the 38 rooms in the Forest City Inn, Bilyeu said the hotel will “enhance our tourism” and “keep some of the money that’s coming to Forest City and then leaving at night in town.”
The new hotel brings a new way to help families have bigger family reunions, work with Waldorf University for when parents come into town, and host business meetings and conferences, Bilyeu said.
The large space in front of the hotel will be turned into a commercial area and the hotel was the first step toward developing the area, according to Bilyeu.
“I’m looking forward to the development of the rest of the area, because usually when you do a project it’s just that site,” she said. “It’s kind of nice to see one that can develop into several other things as well, and it’s a nice part of town. I’m looking forward to see how this enhances the business of the restaurants in the area.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
