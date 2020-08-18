New hotel opens in Forest City

Now the hotel is complete and has been open for business for about a week now, with more than 12 guests having stayed there already, according to the hotel’s general manager, Nicole Peterson.

“It’s been going pretty good,” Peterson said. “Easy. My staff, they’re learning and picking it up. Some of them have had hotel experience, and some of them it’s brand new for them.”

The two-story hotel has 47 rooms, each with a flat screen TV, cable, coffee, tea and free wifi, and a few of them are extended-stay rooms, complete with kitchenettes; there are also two wheelchair-accessible rooms on the first floor.

The first floor also has a fitness center, a business center and onsite laundry for the hotel guests.

Though some amenities in the original design had to get tossed, such as the pool, the hotel continues to provide new, upper-class amenities, according to Peterson.

“I think people are going to have to come and visit and stay with us and just find out what we’re all about, and I think once they come and stay they’re going to definitely want to come back,” she said.

The hotel is on U.S. Highway 69, right across from the A&W and next to Borderline Pizza and Taco Jerry’s.