New 24-hour gym in Forest City expected to open by end of June

“There’s going to be a lot of machines, and then there’s going to be a lot of free weights for people,” she said.

Freedom Fitness got its name because Allyson said she wanted to give the gym a name that won’t scare beginners away, and when looking up powerful words, she came across the word freedom.

“We just want people to have the freedom to come in and do what they want to do, work out how they want to work out,” she said. “We don’t want them to come in and feel intimidated. It’s hard to come into an uncomfortable place and feel like you’re being judged, and that’s not going to be the case here.”

She said she also chose to name it Freedom Fitness as a way to honor all the people who serve in the military and as first responders, especially since Brett is in law enforcement and they have a lot of friends who are first responders or in the military.

Allyson, who’s been actively lifting weights for the past five years, has competed in different kinds of fitness competitions, including a CrossFit in Mankato, Minnesota, that she won, and she said a lot of people have asked her about her diet, what workouts she does and what they can do to get healthy and fit.