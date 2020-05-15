Mosaic drops Forest City, Winnebago County transit system

By hiring its own bus driver, the City will be paying for a full-time, $14-an-hour bus driver, but will split all other expenses, such as gasoline, with NIACOG, Smith said.

“NIACOG pays all of the expenses, and then at the end of the month, what we sold for transit tickets we report to them, that’s taken out of the expenses, and then it’s split down the middle – the city pays half and NIACOG pays half,” she said.

The city council said they want to try to hire the bus drivers who already drive the Forest City transit for Mosaic, since the lost contract will leave five drivers, including Nelson, without a job.

To keep the Winnebago transit going, Kramer tried to have the City of Forest City take over the county transit as well, but since the council decided to just do the city transit and leave the county transit to NIACOG, he said he’s looking for other local organizations to run it, including One Vision.

“OneVision is doing the City of Clear Lake, they are doing Hancock County, and so with what the ridership is, that seemed like a good fit since they’re already established and have a dispatch center in place, have drivers, that’d be a good fit,” he said.