Military Museum to come to Heritage Park

Five years after Operation LZ was held in the Heritage Park of North Iowa, the Armed Forces Historical Center is looking to build a new museum to house hundreds of military artifacts that help tell the story of many veterans.
The Armed Forces Historical Center held a forum on the new Military Museum and its possible locations on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa on Feb. 29.
The AFHC started with about 200 artifacts, and after families and veterans made donations over the past few years, it now has nearly 500 artifacts in its collection.
When the collection started, it was all kept together in an upstairs closet of one of the buildings in Heritage Park, but now that there are hundreds of historic military artifacts, Dawn Arispe, caretaker of Heritage Park and project co-coordinator, said she started looking into building a museum.
One of the big pushers for this was when the park held Operation LZ in August 2015, an event that welcomed home all the Vietnam War veterans, bringing about 20,000 veterans from across the country.
“What I found out was it wasn’t a want, it was a need, that North Iowa has such a following with its veterans that they need something like this, and the need comes from teaching our children, to teach the next generation on what we have done, what these veterans have done to give us the freedoms that we now enjoy, that they can now enjoy,” Arispe said.
Arispe said veterans have been some of the biggest supporters of the project, because they want to come into the museum and share their stories with the next generation.
“It’s a healing process,” she said.
The first building they tried to use “didn’t work out so well,” and Arispe said they quickly realized it was in more disrepair than they first thought, and even if it did work out the museum would have quickly outgrown it anyway.
“The amount of items that are coming in and the type of items that we have been told that we can get as a loan or a permanent fixture wouldn’t have even fit in the building,” Arispe said.
As a result, the AFHC started planning on building a brand new building, and the proposed building will be about 12,000 to 16,000 square feet, all one level with high ceilings.
Arispe said they want it to be large enough to have an area for meetings, classes and guest speakers in addition to holding large exhibits, such as a plane or a tank.
You have free articles remaining.
There are two possible locations for the museum to be built: where the maintenance shed is on Highway 69 between Super 8 and Funky Monkey or farther into the park in the bleachers area.
Some members of the AFHC committee and the Winnebago County Historical Society will take a museum and curating course offered by the Iowa Museum Association during the spring to learn how to properly run a museum, from sustaining a museum to proper museum ethics.
“Since this project has gone from a small building of a few hundred feet to probably anywhere from 12,000 square feet or more, we’re going to need that extra help,” Arispe said.
Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Hertzer, who is helping AFHC in this project, said the course is five classes, one every other week starting in April, and costs about $5,000 as a flat rate.
To pay for the course, the Forest City Economic Development is pitching in $1,500 and Parks and Recreation will pitch in another $1,500; the remaining $2,000 will be paid by the project.
After the class, Arispe said they’ll be able to firmly decide which location will be best for the museum.
The museum will switch up its displays annually as they take in items to keep the interest going in the area, but still focusing on six categories: World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War and women in the military.
“As I currently found out, especially with women in the military, there is no other museum that would have a display like we are planning to do in Iowa, let alone the country,” Arispe said. “There is nothing like it.”
To build the museum will cost more than $600,000, and so far, through campaigning, donations and grants, the AFHC has raised a little more than $100,000 in the past six months, according to Arispe.
Though the project has already raised so much, they will still need more monetary and artifact donations to bring the best museum they can offer, Arispe said.
The AFHC will continue to do some campaign events to raise more money in addition to accepting donations, and the next event is a brunch buffet at Mitchell’s Bar & Grill in Leland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 22
Because the project is still in the early stages of planning, with not even the location set yet, exact details have not been firmed up, including the possible time of completion, though estimates are 2021 or 2022.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.