Military Museum to come to Heritage Park

Arispe said veterans have been some of the biggest supporters of the project, because they want to come into the museum and share their stories with the next generation.

“It’s a healing process,” she said.

The first building they tried to use “didn’t work out so well,” and Arispe said they quickly realized it was in more disrepair than they first thought, and even if it did work out the museum would have quickly outgrown it anyway.

“The amount of items that are coming in and the type of items that we have been told that we can get as a loan or a permanent fixture wouldn’t have even fit in the building,” Arispe said.

As a result, the AFHC started planning on building a brand new building, and the proposed building will be about 12,000 to 16,000 square feet, all one level with high ceilings.

Arispe said they want it to be large enough to have an area for meetings, classes and guest speakers in addition to holding large exhibits, such as a plane or a tank.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There are two possible locations for the museum to be built: where the maintenance shed is on Highway 69 between Super 8 and Funky Monkey or farther into the park in the bleachers area.