Mark I. Thompson: Candidate for Iowa House District 56

Our State’s motto is “Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain.” In order for us to live up to that motto we must ALL be more deeply involved in our democratic republic. As for myself, I have chosen to pursue the Republican nomination for House Seat 56, encompassing Hancock and Humboldt Counties along with a large portion of Wright County.

I have chosen this path due to my concern for the erosion of those rights and liberties. The U.S. Constitution stipulates the federal government’s authorities are derived from those who (legally) vote. The Constitution also clearly states that those authorities not granted to the federal government belong to the individual states. Many of us have been lulled into thinking that the federal government may dictate many aspects of our lives. Nothing could be further from the truth.

After growing up on a farm outside of Eagle Grove, I became a Marine and served 20 years in the Infantry and Reconnaissance. I went on to serve another 18 years in counterterrorism, most of which were in a leadership role. That service included being deployed to over 60 nations, many of which were very remote and poor. At the time, I often shook my head at the corruption and the lack of opportunities those citizens endured. I am now concerned about similar problems in the United States. My service was cut short when I testified before Congress regarding our nation’s anemic response to the terrorist attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

My wife and I had decided to move back to Iowa long before my testimony, and while the timing of our return did not seem ideal, we are grateful for the opportunity to reintegrate into the community in which we were raised; and for that we feel very blessed.

The Iowa House of Representatives has done an admirable job of defending our rights and liberties, but there is more to do. I want to be part of the vigilance it will take to provide our citizens opportunities unfettered by government overreach. I think I am well-suited for being part of a conservative team to lead that effort. My experience includes leading people of vastly different backgrounds and cultures in highly stressful crisis response missions in austere environments.

None of us can remain silent and uninvolved. Those who would deny us our God-given rights thrive when we remain passive. We should ALL be reminded, that WE ARE the people we’ve been waiting for.

As I now seek the challenge and honor of serving the citizens of this new house district, I respectfully request your support in the June primary.

