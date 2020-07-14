Location for NIACC regional center decided

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Council sold about 2 acres of real estate in Nerem Industrial Park to North Iowa Area Community College to build a regional career center.

The property is located in Hancock County, off county highway B-14 and will be used by NIACC to build the Northwest Regional Career Center.

The regional education centers were a central part of NIACC’s $15 million referendum that passed March 3 and will work with area school districts to provide programs in advanced manufacturing, construction trades, healthcare and information technology to students in area school districts.

The Northwest Regional Career Center will serve the Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and North Iowa school districts; West Hancock School District opted out of participating.

In the four programs, or academies, concurrent enrollment coursework will be offered along with secondary coursework, additional certifications, work-based learning opportunities and K-12 coursework.

Now that NIACC has acquired the property for the regional center, the next step is to plan out the building and figure out where to put and connect to the water and sewer pipes, according to city administrator Barb Smith.

The regional center in Forest City is planned to open in fall 2021.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.