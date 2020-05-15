Local school districts consider agreement for NIACC regional center

The Forest City Community School District joined two others in signing a memorandum of understanding for the first Northwest North Iowa Area Community College Regional Education Center during its meeting Monday, May 11.
The memorandum was drafted based on a five-district model between Forest City, West Hancock, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and North Iowa. If at least one of the school districts doesn’t sign, the memorandum will have to be adjusted.
The memorandum is serving to formalize the initial commitment between NIACC and the partnering high schools to construct and maintain the regional center, which will be in Forest City.
The regional education centers were a central part of NIACC's successful $15 million referendum on March 5.
“Work’s been done, or being done, to continue to look at what type of building would need to be constructed, the program has been laid out in those four areas, what those courses would take a look like, and so now by moving on with the soft MOU we could get down to the details of finalizing some of those things,” Forest City CSD Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said.
By signing the document, each district “affirms their commitment to support the construction of the facility and pledge their support for it for a 10-year period,” it states.
The regional center will have four academies, or programs, in advanced manufacturing, construction trades, healthcare and information technology.
Concurrent enrollment coursework will be offered for each of the four academies, along with secondary coursework, additional certifications, work-based learning opportunities and K-12 coursework.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Lehmann said. “You take a look at what’s out there, career-wise – now, we’ll know more about this when we come out of this COVID-19 situation, but the career technical has provided great opportunities for kids. Less opportunity to have high college debt, along that line, and the job market is unbelievable out there in that area right now.”
According to the memorandum, each district will have to commit physical plant equipment levy funds and sale tax funding to support the program and “own” a certain number of seats for each program.
One seat is equal to one student enrolled in a program for two semesters, and each seat will be billed at a maximum of $3,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, when the program is expected to be up and running, and would increase by the percentage of tuition increases per credit at NIACC each year.
The fee is to cover textbooks, mandatory supplies and equipment, like a tool belt, for the students.
The number of seats each district will own and will be obligated to purchase each year is based on a percentage of the overall enrollment of each school district.
- Forest City will be obligated to purchase six seats for each academy for a total of 24 seats. At $3,000 a seat, this is a $72,000 cost for the first year.
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will be obligated to purchase five seats for each academy for a total of 20 seats. At $3,000 a seat, this is a $60,000 cost for the first year.
- Lake Mills will be obligated to purchase four seats for each academy for a total of 16 seats. At $3,000 a seat, this is a $48,000 cost for the first year.
- North Iowa will be obligated to purchase two seats for each academy for a total of eight seats. At $3,000 a seat, this is a $24,000 cost for the first year.
- West Hancock will be obligated to purchase three seats for each academy for a total of 12 seats. At $3,000 a seat, this is a $36,000 cost for the first year.
With all five school districts combined, there will be 80 seats in total, 20 per academy, with a cost of $240,000 for the first year, according to the memorandum.
The cost for each seat has yet to be finalized, though, as the superintendents are still exploring other funding streams that may decrease the general fund expenses for participation in the levy, and districts are eligible for supplemental weighted funding to help lower the cost per student.
NIACC is also contributing plenty to the regional center, between funding construction and purchasing equipment and planning the educational programs and providing academic advising and counseling for the students.
After all five school districts decide whether to sign the memorandum or not, NIACC and those who signed it can move forward with ironing out the details of the regional center, such as building location and seat cost.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!