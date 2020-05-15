Local school districts consider agreement for NIACC regional center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Forest City Community School District joined two others in signing a memorandum of understanding for the first Northwest North Iowa Area Community College Regional Education Center during its meeting Monday, May 11.

The memorandum was drafted based on a five-district model between Forest City, West Hancock, Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, and North Iowa. If at least one of the school districts doesn’t sign, the memorandum will have to be adjusted.

The memorandum is serving to formalize the initial commitment between NIACC and the partnering high schools to construct and maintain the regional center, which will be in Forest City.

The regional education centers were a central part of NIACC's successful $15 million referendum on March 5.

“Work’s been done, or being done, to continue to look at what type of building would need to be constructed, the program has been laid out in those four areas, what those courses would take a look like, and so now by moving on with the soft MOU we could get down to the details of finalizing some of those things,” Forest City CSD Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said.