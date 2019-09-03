{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Tenders, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk. Lunch - Elementary -  Corn Dog, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Corn Dog, Green Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 5 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Carroteenies, Ranch Dressing, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Quesadilla, Refried Beans, Carroteenies, Ranch Dressing, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Quesadilla, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Refried Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 6 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheesy Spaghetti Bake, Peas, Tossed Salad, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheesy Spaghetti Bake, Peas, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Garlic Twist, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheesy Spaghetti Bake, Peas, Garlic Twist, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 9 - Lunch - Head Start - Hamburger/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Tossed Salad, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Hamburger/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Tossed Salad, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Hamburger/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 - Lunch - Head Start - Cold Meat Combo Sub, Carroteenies, Tossed Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cold Meat Combo Sub, Carroteenies, Tossed Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cold Meat Combo Sub, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

