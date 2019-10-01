{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Lunch - Head Start - Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Grapes, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Strips, Savory Rice, Fresh Broccoli, Carroteenies, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Tenders, Savory Rice, Fresh Broccoli, Baby Carrots, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Tenders, Savory Rice, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Lunch - Head Start - Sloppy Jo/Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Sloppy Jo/Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Sloppy Jo/Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 7 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn, Sliced Apple, Dinner Roll, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn, Apple Slices, Dinner Rolls, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Drumsticks, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad, Carroteenies, Ranch Dressing, Banana, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad w/Diced Tomatoes, Carroteenies/Ranch Dressing, Banana, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheese Pizza, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

