Wednesday, Oct. 2 - Lunch - Head Start - Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Grapes, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Pepperoni Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 3 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Strips, Savory Rice, Fresh Broccoli, Carroteenies, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Tenders, Savory Rice, Fresh Broccoli, Baby Carrots, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Tenders, Savory Rice, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 4 - Lunch - Head Start - Sloppy Jo/Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Sloppy Jo/Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Sloppy Jo/Bun, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday, Oct. 7 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn, Sliced Apple, Dinner Roll, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Drumstick, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn, Apple Slices, Dinner Rolls, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Drumsticks, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Corn Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad, Carroteenies, Ranch Dressing, Banana, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad w/Diced Tomatoes, Carroteenies/Ranch Dressing, Banana, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheese Pizza, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.