Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Lunch - Head Start - Ham & Cheese Roll Up, Chessy Potatoes, Tossed Salad, Banana, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Ham & Cheese Roll Up, Cheesy Potatoes, Tossed Salad, Banana, Pickle Spear, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Ham & Cheese Roll Up, Cheesy Potatoes, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Aug. 29 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Carroteenies, Orange, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Carroteenies/Ranch Dressing, Orange, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Friday, Aug. 30 - Lunch - Head Start - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 2 - No School.
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Lunch - Head Start - Taco Soup, Cheese, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Fresh Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Taco Soup, Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Broccoli, Tossed Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS -Taco Soup, Cheese, Tortilla Chips and Salsa, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
