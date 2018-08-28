Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Lunch - Head Start - Chili Mac, Elbow Macaroni, Corn, Banana, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chili Mac w/Elbow Macaroni, Corn, Banana, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chili Mac w/Elbow Macaroni, Corn, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Aug. 30 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Carroteenies, Orange, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Carroteenies, Ranch Dressing, Orange, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheese Pizza, Steam Broccoli, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Friday, Aug. 31 - Lunch - Head Start - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 3 - No School.
Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Lunch - Head Start - Taco Soup, Cheese, Crushed Tortilla Soup, Fresh Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Taco Soup/Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Taco Soup/Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Salsa, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.