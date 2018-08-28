Subscribe for 17¢ / day
NEW Forest City school district logo (for non-sports stories)

Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Lunch - Head Start - Chili Mac, Elbow Macaroni, Corn, Banana, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chili Mac w/Elbow Macaroni, Corn, Banana, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chili Mac w/Elbow Macaroni, Corn, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Carroteenies, Orange, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheese Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Carroteenies, Ranch Dressing, Orange, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheese Pizza, Steam Broccoli, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31 - Lunch - Head Start - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Green Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3 - No School.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Lunch - Head Start - Taco Soup, Cheese, Crushed Tortilla Soup, Fresh Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Taco Soup/Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Fresh Broccoli, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Taco Soup/Cheese, Tortilla Chips & Salsa, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Regional Editor

