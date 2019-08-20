Friday, Aug. 23 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Tenders, Oven Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Hot Dog/Bun, oven Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Hot Dog/Bun, Oven Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Fresh/Canned Fruit, Salad Bar, Milk.
Monday, Aug. 26 - Lunch - Head Start - Ham Patty/Bun, Ranch Potato Wedges, Romaine Spinach Salad, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Ham Patty/Bun, Ranch Potato Wedges, Romaine Spinach Salad, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Ham Patty/Bun, Ranch Potato Wedges, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Patty/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Dice Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Patty/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Patty/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
