Wednesday, Sept. 25 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheese Breadsticks, Marinara Sauce, Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheese Breadsticks, Marinara Sauce, Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheese Breadsticks, Marinara Sauce, Corn, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Lunch - Head Start - Pork Shreds/Bun, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Pork Shreds/Bun, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Pork Shreds/Bun, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Lunch - Head Start - Crispitos, Cheese, Steamed Carrots, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Crispitos, Cheese, Steamed Carrots, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Crispitos, Cheese, Steamed Carrots, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Tetrazinni, Peas, Tossed Salad, Applesauce Cup, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Tetrazinni, Peas, Tossed Salad, Applesauce Cup, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Tetrazinni, Peas, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheeseburger on WG Bun, Garden Salad, Oven Fries, Banana, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheeseburger/bun, Tossed Salad, Oven Fries, Banana, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheeseburger/bun, Oven Fries, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

