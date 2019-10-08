Wednesday, Oct. 9 - Lunch - Head Start - Pork Shreds/Bun, Oven Fries, Baked Beans, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Pork Shreds/Bun, Oven Fries, Baked Beans, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Pork Shreds/Bun, Oven Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 10 - Lunch - Head Start - Popcorn Chicken, Cooked Carrots, Diced Pears, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Popcorn Chicken, Steamed Carrots, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Goldfish Crackers, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Popcorn Chicken, Steamed Carrots, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 11 - Lunch - Head Start - Breaded Pork Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches, Dinner Roll, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Breaded Pork Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches, Dinner Roll, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Breaded Pork Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Monday, Oct. 14 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Strips, Oven Fries, Broccoli, Sliced Apple, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Hot Dog/Bun, Oven Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Hot Dog/Bun, Oven Fries, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Fajita, Tortilla, Spanish Rice, Corn, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Fajita/Tortilla, Spanish Rice, Corn, Tossed Salad, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Fajita, Spanish Rice, Fajita Vegges, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
