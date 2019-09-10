Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Lunch - Head Start - Chili, Celery Sticks, Cucumber Slices, Fruit Cocktail, Crackers, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chili & Crackers, Celery, Cucumbers, Fruit Cocktail, Tossed Salad, Cinnamon Roll, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chili, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 12 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Dinner Roll, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Dinner Roll, Diced Pears, Tossed Salad, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Dinner Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 13 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Nuggets, Baked Beans, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Nuggets, Baked Beans, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad/Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Nuggets, Baked Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday, Sept. 16 - Lunch - Head Start - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Fresh Broccoli, Apple Slices, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Lunch - Head Start - Taco Burger/Bun, Refried Beans, Tossed Salad, Cooked Carrots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Taco Burger, Refried Beans, Tossed Salad, Cooked Carrots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Taco Burger/Bun, Refried Beans, Cooked Carrots, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.