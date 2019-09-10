{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday, Sept. 11 - Lunch - Head Start - Chili, Celery Sticks, Cucumber Slices, Fruit Cocktail, Crackers, Milk. Lunch - Elementary -  Chili & Crackers, Celery, Cucumbers, Fruit Cocktail, Tossed Salad, Cinnamon Roll, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chili, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 12 - Lunch - Head Start - Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Dinner Roll, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Dinner Roll, Diced Pears, Tossed Salad, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Dinner Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 13 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Nuggets, Baked Beans, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Nuggets, Baked Beans, Dinner Roll, Tossed Salad/Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Nuggets, Baked Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 16 - Lunch - Head Start - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Fresh Broccoli, Apple Slices, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 - Lunch - Head Start - Taco Burger/Bun, Refried Beans, Tossed Salad, Cooked Carrots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Taco Burger, Refried Beans, Tossed Salad, Cooked Carrots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Taco Burger/Bun, Refried Beans, Cooked Carrots, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

