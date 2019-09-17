{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Lunch - Head Start - French Garlic Cheese Bread, Corn, Romaine Spinach Salad, Orange, Milk. Lunch - Elementary -  French Garlic Cheese Bread, Corn, Romaine Spinach Salad, Orange, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - French Garlic Cheese Bread, Corn, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Lunch - Head Start - Lasagna, Garlic Twist, Tossed Salad w/Diced Tomatoes, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Lasagna, Garlic Twist, Tossed Salad w/Tomatoes, Corn, Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Lasagna, Garlic Twist, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Green Beans, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 23 - Lunch - Head Start - Teriyaki Chicken, Baby Carrots, Celery, Apple Slices, Dinner Roll, Seasoned Rice, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Teriyaki Chicken, Baby Carrots, Celery, Apple Slices, Dinner Roll, Seasoned Rice, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Teriyaki Chicken, Asian Veggies, Rice, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 - Lunch - Head Start -Walking Taco, Crushed Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce w/Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Walking Taco - Chips, Cheese, Lettuce, Refried Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Walking Tacos - Chips, Cheese, Lettuce, Refried Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.

