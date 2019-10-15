Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Lunch - Head Start - Spaghetti Noodles, Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Pineapple, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Spaghetti w/Meats Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Pork Shreds/Bun, Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 17 - Lunch - Head Start - Soft Shell Taco w/Meat, Romaine Salad, Diced Tomatoes, Crushed Chips, Shredded Cheese, Refried Breans, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Soft Shell Taco (lettuce, tomatoes and cheese), Refried Beans, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Soft Shell Taco, Refried Beans, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Friday, Oct. 18 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken & Noodles, Peas, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Diced Peaches, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken & Noodles, Peas, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Grapes, Dinner Roll, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS -Chicken & Noodles, Peas, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Monday, Oct. 21 - Lunch - Head Start - Ham Patty/Bun, Ranch Potato Wedges, Tossed Salad, Sliced Apple, Milk. Lunch - Elementary -Ham Patty/Bun, Ranch Potato Wedges, Tossed Salad, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Ham Patty/Bun, Ranch Potato Wedges, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 22 - Lunch - Head Start - Chicken Patty/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Chicken Patty/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Diced Pears, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Chicken Patty/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
