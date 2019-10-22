Wednesday, Oct. 23 - Lunch - Head Start - Ham and Cheese Roll-Up, Corn, Tossed Salad, Banana, Ranch Dressing, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Ham and Cheese Roll-Up, Corn, Tossed Salad, Banana, Pickle Spear, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Ham and Cheese Roll-Up, Corn, Pickle Spear, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Thursday, Oct. 24 - NO SCHOOL
Friday, Oct. 25 - NO SCHOOL
Monday, Oct. 28 - Lunch - Head Start - Pork Rib/Bun, Tossed Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Sliced Apples, Milk. Lunch - Elementary -Pork Rib/Bun, Tossed Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Apple Slices, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS - Pork Rib/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Lunch - Head Start - Taco Soup, Fresh Broccoli, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - Elementary - Taco Soup, Fresh Broccoli, Tortilla Chips, Tossed Salad, Ranch Dressing, Fruit Cocktail, Milk. Lunch - MS/HS -Taco Soup, Tortilla Chips, Fruit Bar, Vegetable Bar, Milk.
