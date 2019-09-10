Wednesday, Sept. 11
Liver and Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Orange Wedges, WW Roll, Milk.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Cook's Choice, Milk.
Friday, Sept. 13
Soft Shell Taco (2) or Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Apricots, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.
Monday, Sept. 16
Baked Honey Chicken, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Pears, Milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Herb Crusted Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Broccoli, Berry Mix, Milk.
Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.
