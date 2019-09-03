{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Porcupine Meatballs, Potatoes w/Gravy, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Roast Turkey, Roasted Red Potatoes, Spinach Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 6

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Philly Sloppy Joe WW Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Banana, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 9 

Chicken, Orange and Almond Salad, Baby Carrots, Apple Slices, Soft Molasses Cookie, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments