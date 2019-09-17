{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Chef's Salad, Three Bean Salad, Oranges, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 19

BBQ Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Strawberries, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 20

Crab or Tuna Salad, WW Bread, Potato Salad, Peaches, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Monday, Sept. 23 

Hot Beef w/Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Asparagus, Apple Slices, WW Roll, Milk.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments