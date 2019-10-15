{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Baked Honey Chicken, Baked Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberry/Rhubarb Crisp, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ham Loaf, Sweet Potatoes, Asparagus, Chocolate Pudding, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 18

Chili, Choice of Bread, Steamed Carrots, Baked Apples, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 21

Cheeseburger, Lettuce, Tomato, WW Bun, Potato Wedges, Mandarin Oranges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Chicken & Mushrooms, Rice Pilaf, Creamed Peas, Banana Half, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

