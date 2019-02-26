Try 1 month for 99¢

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chicken Rice Broccoli Casserole, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Hot Fruit Compote, Milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Cranberry Brussel Sprouts, Cinnamon Applesauce, Milk.

Friday, March 1

Beef Stroganoff and Noodles, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli Raisin Salad, Peach Crisp, Milk.

Monday, March 4

Swedish Meatballs, Baked Potato w/Sour Cream, Harvard Beets, Mixed Fruit, Milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Taco Soup or White Chili, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce Salad, Applesauce Jello, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

