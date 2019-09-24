{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Crispy Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp or Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Cheeseburger, WW Bun Lettuce/Tomato, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, Sept. 27

Roast Turkey, Baked Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 30 

Chili or Beef Barley, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Orange Wedges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Scalloped Potatoes w/Ham, Broccoli, WW Roll, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

