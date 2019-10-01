{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Hot Beef w/Gravy, Sliced White Bread, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Baked Chicken Parmesan w/Spaghetti, Tomato Spoon Salad, Pears, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 4

Hearty Vegetable Beef Soup, Choice of Bread, Peaches, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 7

Stuffed Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Copper Penny Salad, Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Asparagus, Applesauce, Molasses Cookie, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

