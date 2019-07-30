{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 31

Crispy Baked Chicken, Baked Potato, Steamed Carrots, Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp or Strawberries and Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Cheeseburger, WW Bun, Lettuce/Tomato, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 2

Roast Turkey, Baked Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Cinnamon Apples w/Crunchy Topping, Milk.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Monday, Aug. 5

Chili or Beef Barley Soup, Corn Bread, Broccoli, Orange Wedges, Peanut Butter Cookie, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Salmon Loaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Banana Half, Chocolate Pudding, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments