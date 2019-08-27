{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Ham Loaf, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli, Apple Slices, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Salisbury Ground Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Pumpkin Custard, WW Roll, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 30

Salmon Loaf, Three Bean Salad, Steamed Carrots, Strawberries, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 2 

Closed for the holiday.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Herb-Rubbed Roast Beef, Baked Potato, Creamed Peas, Apple Slices or Apple Crisp, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

