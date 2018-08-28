Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Sloppy Joe on WW Bun, Potato Salad, Copper Pennies, Tapioca Pudding, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Goulash, California Blend Vegetables, WW Garlic Bread, Oatmeal Fruit Bar, Banana Half, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 31

Salisbury Gr. Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower, Mixed Fruit, Cranberry Juice, Milk.

Monday, Sept. 3

Closed for Labor Day

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Baked Chicken, Baked Beans, Asparagus, Orange Wedges, WW Roll, Milk.

 

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments