Wednesday, Aug. 21

Tuna & Vegetable Noodles, Corn Bread, Steamed Carrots, Pears, Ice Box Cookie, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Hot Pork Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Asparagus, Orange Wedges, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 23

Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Berry Mix w/Angel Food Cake, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 26

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Egg Salad on WW Bread, Baby Carrots, Strawberries & Bananas, Chocolate Chip Bar, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

