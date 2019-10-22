{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Tuna & Noodles w/Vegetables, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Mixed Fruit, Ice Box Cookies, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Liver & Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Broccoli, Pears, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 25

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 28

Salisbury Ground Beef, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Asparagus, Bread Pudding, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Veggie & Ham Egg Bake, Strawberries and Bananas, Orange Juice, Cinnamon Roll, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

