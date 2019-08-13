{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Liver and Onions or Beef Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Creamed Peas, Banana Half, WW Roll, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Goulash, Garlic Parmesan Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Royal Brownie, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 16

Baked Honey Chicken, Potato Salad, Broccoli, Hot Milk Cake w/Strawberries, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 19

Baked Potato Bar, Topping - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese; Apricots, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Meatloaf, Potatoes w/Gravy, Green Beans, Banana Half, WW Roll, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

