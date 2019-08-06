{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Stuffed Pork Loin, Roasted Red Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Strawberries & Bananas, Milk.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Chicken Fajita Bake, Corn Bread, Green Beans, Applesauce Jell-O, Milk.

Friday, Aug. 9

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Monday, Aug. 12

Chicken & Mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Berry Mix or Peach Crisp, Milk.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Baked Cod or Crunchy Pollock, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Apple Slices, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

 

