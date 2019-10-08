{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Cook's Choice, Milk.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Beef Stew, Coleslaw, Apricots, Biscuit, Milk.

Friday, Oct. 11

Turkey Roast, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Lettuce or Spinach Salad, Peaches, WW Roll, Milk.

Monday, Oct. 14

Baked Potato Bar, Toppings - Chili, Pulled Chicken, Broccoli, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream; Mandarin Oranges, Milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Turkey Tetrazinni, Green Beans or Brussel Sprouts, Peaches, Bread Stick, Milk.

Congregate meals are served at the Senior Center, 125 N. 7th St., Forest City. To make reservations, call the center at 641-585-2517 no later than 9 a.m. on the day you wish to eat. Meals on Wheels are also being sent out from the center.

