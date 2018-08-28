Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FOREST CITY | Forest City Overeaters Anonymous has re-located to the Waldorf University Library. 

Meetings are from 5 to 6 p.m. on Mondays. 

OA is a non-profit organization for those who feel they are addicted to food. OA uses the 12-step program. 

No dues are charged 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

For more information, call 641-590-7583. 

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Load comments