The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in an upcoming blood drive.

A blood drive will be held from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at the TSB Community Room, 101 Highway 69 N, Forest City.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). 

The blood drive is sponsored by Winnebago Industries.

