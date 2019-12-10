The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in an upcoming blood drive.
A blood drive will be held from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at the TSB Community Room, 101 Highway 69 N, Forest City.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The blood drive is sponsored by Winnebago Industries.
