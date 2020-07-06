Lichtsinn RV hires two new staff members

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lichtsinn RV in Forest City has made two new hires recently.

Jamie Hansen joined the business as the administrative assistant. Hansen is a graduate of Forest City High School and a graduate of the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota with a degree in biology/exercise physiology.

Hansen was previously employed at Greenberg’s Jewelers as the office manager for four years. Before that, she was the Store Manager for Kay Jewelers.

Chris Sorensen was hired as an RV service technician. Sorensen is a graduate of Clear Lake High School and served four years on active duty in the United States Marine Corps, where he repaired communication equipment such as radios, computers and mobile satellite arrays.

Sorensen was previously employed at Winnebago Industries as a manufacturing engineer technician. In his role, he was responsible for process improvement for the facility, ranging from how the product is built to ensuring all safety standards were met.

In business for over 45 years, Lichtsinn RV offers new Winnebago and Winnebago Touring Coach motor homes and also features pre-owned motor homes, travel trailers and RV rentals.

