Lichtsinn RV donates over $22,000 in 2019

Lichtsinn RV and the Lichtsinn RV team of employees donated a combined over $22,000 for the 2019 calendar year to select organizations through the Lichtsinn RV WE CARE Charitable Giving Program.

The WE CARE Program is the giving arm of Lichtsinn RV, the closest RV Dealer to Winnebago Industries, located in Forest City.

The Lichtsinn RV WE CARE Charitable Giving Program provides donations annually to 3-5 employee chosen organizations. Lichtsinn team members are encouraged to donate to these organizations and Lichtsinn RV has committed to match employee contributions to these selected organizations.

Organizations that received donations include the American Cancer Society/Winnebago County Relay for Life, Forest City Community School District, Forest City YMCA, Hanson Family Life Center, Forest City Education Foundation, and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

