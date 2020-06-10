Lake Mills man wins $50K Powerball prize

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lake Mills man won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the March 11 drawing. He was one number away from winning the $110 million jackpot.

Roger Olson purchased his winning ticket at Don's Motor Mart on Main Street in Lake Mills and claimed the large prize Friday at the Iowa Lottery's regional office in Mason City.

The winning numbers in the March 11 drawing were 4-29-49-50-67 and Powerball 2. The Power Play was 4.

Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69 and another number, the Powerball, from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.

Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world's biggest and most recognizable lottery games.

Today, Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays an Saturdays.

Since the Iowa Lottery's start in 1985, its players have won more than $4.5 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2 billion for state programs.

The Iowa Lottery has four main purposes in Iowa: