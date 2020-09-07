Junkapalooza to be held Sept. 26-27

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though it’s had to cancel many of its events over the summer, including the steam threshing festival and the Heritage Festival, the Heritage Park of North Iowa Board decided to go through with Junkapalooza.

Junkapalooza is similar to a large outdoor flea market and will be held at the Heritage Park on Sept. 26 and 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., respectively.

Besides just the large flea market, there will also be craft vendors, repurposed goods, food and some demonstrations.

“People bring in odds and ends of stuff a lot of what would normally sell at swap meets and things like that, and they negotiate a price and if they get together they take it home,” Heritage Park Board Chairman Ron Holland said.

With so many of its events canceled and Country Thunder postponed to next year, Holland said they really took a hit in revenues, especially from Country Thunder, which would have brought in about $20,000 to the park, due to the pandemic, and the board would have liked to have all their events.

“This is one that’s completely outside, and we felt that we could social distance and comply by most of the rules that are out there, or all of them hopefully, and we feel it’s a safe event,” Holland said.