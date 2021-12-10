Proceedings in the Iowa District Court for Winnebago County for the week of December 6, 2021

Zackery Todd Carlson, 1/20/1988, Swea City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 3, 2021. Carlson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Carlson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Anthony Mark Cox, 10/21/1976, Northwood, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 1, 2021. Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on February 4, 2022.

Jamaar Crayton, 6/9/1987, Denver, CO, pled guilty to three Counts of “Dependent Adult Abuse,” all serious misdemeanors, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department. For each Count, Crayton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 20 days suspended and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other. Crayton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Crayton was ordered to obtain a psychological evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Jonathyn Michael Daveiga, 1/22/1994, Leland, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 31, 2021. Daveiga was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Daveiga was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Herbert Lee Dowlearn, 1/11/1963, Forest City, pled guilty to “Assault,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 8, 2021. Dowlearn was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Eric Allen Johnson, 2/28/1978, Corwith, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 17, 2021. Johnson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Johnson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Johnson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Tabatha Noel Lindner, 2/26/1975, Rockwell City, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 13, 2021. Lindner was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Lindner was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections. Lindner was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Madison Marie Newton, 6/24/1998, Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 6, 2021. Newton was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Newton was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections. Newton was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Erik Scott Perry, 12/11/1983, Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Aiding and Abetting Harassment in the Third Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 4, 2021. Perry was ordered to pay a $105.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.

Jacob Jeremy Redinius, 9/3/1999, Estherville, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on July 16, 2021. Redinius was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Redinius was placed on probation for a period of one year to the Department of Corrections. Redinius was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Tina Marie Smith, 6/3/1981, Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 20, 2021. Smith was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Smith was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Travis William Stinehart, pled guilty to “Operating While Intoxicated-Second Offense,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on October 16, 2021. Stinehart was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,875.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Stinehart was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Stinehart’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

Abraham Aaron Venzor, 10/23/1997, Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on May 26, 2021. Venzor was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Venzor was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

