'I'm glad that we're back': Forest City High School holds first day of classes

“It was a mess online,” she said. “We were trying to figure out Google Meets, so only some teachers are doing it on Google Meets as a call, like a live class, and others are pre-recording it, but they don’t tell you which. So I’m sitting there, like, I can’t tell if my teachers are on a call and it’s just messing up or if they’re doing pre-recorded classes and it’s not loading good.”

Freshman Phoebe Polson went to school in person, and said the beginning of class was really confusing and long as the teachers worked to set up for the students taking the class online before they could actually start their classes.

Though Polson said she expected the rest of the year to be just as confusing as the first day was for her, Fiedler said she thinks the rest of the year will go smoother for her, since she now knows what to expect with her online classes.

One of the great things about being back in school for the students, though, was meeting their friends, both online and in person, again.

“That’s the best thing about it, like you get a chance to actually be around your friends,” Polson said. “Even if you can’t be right by your friends, you’re still by your friends.”