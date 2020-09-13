'I can't wait to come back:' Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg tours Boman

One of the biggest takeaways for Gregg after touring the BFAC was the power in partnerships and what a community can do and create when it comes together.

“I don’t think any one entity could have pulled off a project of this scale, but when you have the university, you have community organizations, you have generous private donors who are willing to support something like this, you can pull it off and you can pull it off in rural Iowa, and what it becomes then is a magnet and it creates this virtuous cycle of folks coming into the community,” he said.

From touring the fine arts center, Gregg said his other big takeaway was knowing grants like the Community Attraction and Tourism Grant play a big role in helping rural communities build facilities and community assets like the Boman Fine Arts Center.

“I think having an understanding that that is something that is useful in our rural communities, this is a very successful example of how it’s been put to use and we can do more of that and continue that,” he said.

Gregg said the Boman Fine Arts Center was one of the best fine arts center facilities he’s seen across the state so far.

“I can’t think of a better facility at this point,” he said. “I’m sure there are other very good facilities across the state, but I can’t think of one that is higher tech and more first-rate than this one, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back someday soon.”

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.