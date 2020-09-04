Homecoming early at Forest City HS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forest City High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with dress-up days during the week, the coronation on Tuesday and the football game on Friday.

“We want students to safely experience the tradition of homecoming despite this year being different in many ways,” student council adviser Anna Stene said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity for students to wear masks and social distance indoors, there will not be a dance this year, but Homecoming will be celebrated in every other traditional way.

The dress-up days are as follows: Tropical Tuesday on Tuesday, Character Day on Wednesday, Class Color Day on Thursday and Spirit Day on Friday.

Homecoming came so early in the school year, since it’s typically held sometime in October, and Principal Ken Baker said they wanted to hold the event “in a timely manner.”

Stene said part of this is because of the uncertainty to the year with the pandemic and the possibility that Homecoming may need to get postponed.