Homecoming early at Forest City HS

Forest City High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with dress-up days during the week, the coronation on Tuesday and the football game on Friday.
“We want students to safely experience the tradition of homecoming despite this year being different in many ways,” student council adviser Anna Stene said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity for students to wear masks and social distance indoors, there will not be a dance this year, but Homecoming will be celebrated in every other traditional way.
The dress-up days are as follows: Tropical Tuesday on Tuesday, Character Day on Wednesday, Class Color Day on Thursday and Spirit Day on Friday.
Homecoming came so early in the school year, since it’s typically held sometime in October, and Principal Ken Baker said they wanted to hold the event “in a timely manner.”
Stene said part of this is because of the uncertainty to the year with the pandemic and the possibility that Homecoming may need to get postponed.
“We want to make sure students are able to have a homecoming experience, and we didn’t know if it would end up getting postponed, so we wanted to schedule it early so that we would be able to have it at some point in the year,” she said. “We have had homecoming early in the past, so this isn’t very different.”
Additionally, many decisions weren’t final until the previous week, which is unsurprising given that many events are subject to change in the COVID-19 climate, according to Stene.
“At this point I would say decisions are final,” she said. “I think we are all used to events being ‘subject to change’ at this point, and homecoming is no exception to that.”
The student council was excited to make the posters and organize the coronation, and Stene said she is sure the rest of the student body will follow suit, according to Stene.
Baker said he was confident the students will respond well, especially since “they understand that the pandemic has changed how business has to be done.”
The coronation will be open to only parents of the court, but it will be livestreamed by KIOW for the rest of the school and the community, Stene said.
Masks and social distancing are also encouraged, though not required, at the football game, and anyone in the public can attend.
The coronation is Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m. in the high school gym, and the football game is Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
