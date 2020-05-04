High schools called to enter art in Congressional Art Competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All aspiring student artists in the 4th Congressional District are invited to enter the Congressional Art Competition.

Each year, the Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery,” is sponsored by members of the U.S. House of Representatives through the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in each member’s.

The competition is open to all high school students. The winner’s art will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winner and a guest will be flown to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Southwest Airlines. Those interested in participating should review these important forms: the 2020 Student Release Form (https://www.house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2020-Student-Release-Form-Fillable.pdf), and the 2020 Rules and Regulations for Students and Teachers (https://www.house.gov/sites/default/files/uploads/documents/2020-Rules-for-Students-and-Teachers.pdf).

All artwork must be submitted and received by 5 p.m. May 25. Framed artwork should be mailed to Congressman King’s office at 1421 South Bell, Suite 102, Ames, Iowa 50010. Alternatively, artwork may be delivered in the form of an electronic copy of the work you are entering into the competition, but please be aware that electronic copies must contain all the identifying information required in the rules. Please send an electronic copy of the artwork to Tiffany.Olson@mail.house.gov.

