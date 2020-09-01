Gas meters moving outside in Forest City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills Energy has started its ongoing construction project of moving meters in Forest City.

The natural gas company will replace some service lines and relocate meters that are inside homes and businesses to outside the structure for easier access, according to Black Hills Energy Community Affairs Manager Lynn Porter.

“This allows for Black Hills personnel as well as our first responders quicker and safer access to the meter in the event of an emergency,” Porter said. “It’s kind of one of those prudent things to do.”

Some of the upgrades include renewing old field services with new PE pipes to prevent rusting, which may happen with the old steel pipes, Porter said.

The upgrades and meter relocations will happen at various addresses throughout the city, as there are some meters that are already inside, and Porter said Black Hills customers who will need their meter moved have already received a letter notifying them of the construction and will just need to schedule a time to have the work done.